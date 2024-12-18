Ragging Allegations Shake Medical College: A Call for Justice
An alleged ragging incident at Indore's Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College has prompted a formal investigation after a first-year student claimed severe harassment. The student shared distressing details of abuse on social media, urging intervention from high-ranking officials and expressing the urgency of the college administration.
A state-run medical college in Indore is embroiled in controversy following allegations of severe ragging involving a first-year MBBS student. The institution's dean confirmed the launch of an investigation on Wednesday.
An individual using the alias 'Please Help Me' on social media platform X reported being ragged at the boys' hostel of Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College, claiming to be in 'severe depression' due to ongoing harassment. The harrowing posts described a hostile environment where drugs and violence were prevalent.
The user, addressing key officials including Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, urged immediate intervention. In response, Dr. Nilesh Dalal, the college's acting dean, has requested a detailed report from the chief warden, Dr. VS Pal, who stated an inquiry is underway.
