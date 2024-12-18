Ragging Allegations Shake Medical College: A Call for Justice

A state-run medical college in Indore is embroiled in controversy following allegations of severe ragging involving a first-year MBBS student. The institution's dean confirmed the launch of an investigation on Wednesday.

An individual using the alias 'Please Help Me' on social media platform X reported being ragged at the boys' hostel of Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College, claiming to be in 'severe depression' due to ongoing harassment. The harrowing posts described a hostile environment where drugs and violence were prevalent.

The user, addressing key officials including Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, urged immediate intervention. In response, Dr. Nilesh Dalal, the college's acting dean, has requested a detailed report from the chief warden, Dr. VS Pal, who stated an inquiry is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)