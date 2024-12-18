Dharmendra Pradhan calls on minority educational institutions to implement NEP 2020

Union Minister for Education, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, delivered a keynote address during the 20th Foundation Day celebration of the National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions (NCMEI) in New Delhi. The event marked two decades of the commission's contributions to advancing educational rights for minority communities in India.

Shri Pradhan highlighted the significance of the Indian Constitution in safeguarding minority rights, particularly as the nation commemorates the 75th year of its adoption. “Education is the cornerstone of social transformation, and the role of the National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions has been pivotal in fostering inclusive development,” he said.

The Minister commended the NCMEI for its efforts in promoting equal access to education for all communities. He urged minority educational institutions to actively participate in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which he described as a transformative framework for India's educational future.

Achievements of an Inclusive Government

Shri Pradhan highlighted the government’s inclusive policies under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s leadership. Initiatives such as housing for all, bank account access, Ujjwala gas cylinder distribution, and free ration schemes have directly benefited underprivileged communities, including minorities. He credited these achievements to the government’s vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.

NEP 2020: A Roadmap for the Future

Stressing the importance of implementing NEP 2020 in letter and spirit, the Minister called on minority institutions to embrace the policy’s focus on holistic and inclusive education. He highlighted key initiatives under NEP, including:

Skill Development : Equipping students with skills for the 21st-century workforce.

: Equipping students with skills for the 21st-century workforce. Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) : Enabling flexible learning pathways through credit transfers.

: Enabling flexible learning pathways through credit transfers. National Credit Framework (NCrF): Integrating academic and skill-based education.

The Minister also emphasized the need to enhance participation in STEM fields, promote local languages, and integrate digital tools for learning to foster a future-ready generation.

Vision for a Knowledge-Based Economy

Shri Pradhan envisioned India as a global leader in the 21st-century knowledge economy. He stressed that achieving the dream of Viksit Bharat (Developed India) requires collective efforts from all communities, irrespective of caste, creed, or religion. He said, “India’s inclusive model will serve as a solution provider for global challenges.”

Acknowledging Leaders and Scholars

The event was attended by prominent leaders and religious representatives, including:

Shri Iqbal Singh Lalpura , Chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities.

, Chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities. Prof. (Dr.) Faizan Mustafa , legal and educational expert.

, legal and educational expert. Dr. Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi , Chief Imam of India.

, Chief Imam of India. Upadhyaya Ravindra Muni , Jain spiritual leader.

, Jain spiritual leader. Dr. Bhikkhu Dhammapal Maha Thero , Buddhist monk.

, Buddhist monk. Archbishop Raphy Manjaly, Catholic Church leader.

Each dignitary emphasized the need for interfaith harmony, educational empowerment, and collaborative efforts to uphold constitutional values.

Reaffirming Commitment to Inclusivity

The Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering an inclusive society where education serves as a powerful tool for progress. He lauded the NCMEI for its dedication to addressing challenges faced by minority institutions and ensuring equal opportunities for all.

As the event concluded, Shri Pradhan expressed optimism about India’s future, urging all stakeholders to contribute toward a unified and educated nation.