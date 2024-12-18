Left Menu

Transformation in Education: New Private and Foreign University Campuses in Uttar Pradesh

In a significant move for the educational landscape, the Uttar Pradesh assembly has passed bills to establish three new private universities and allow foreign university campuses in the state, propelling it towards becoming a major educational hub, as per officials.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly has made a transformative decision by approving four new bills during its winter session, which pave the way for the creation of three new private universities and the introduction of foreign university campuses within the state. According to an official statement, this initiative aims to position Uttar Pradesh as a leading educational hub in India.

The universities slated for establishment include Vidya Vishwavidyalaya in Meerut, Vivek Vishwavidyalaya in Bijnor, and Chandigarh Vishwavidyalaya in Unnao. These developments were announced by Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay, who emphasized that the reforms in higher education will significantly enhance Uttar Pradesh's standing both nationally and internationally.

Minister Upadhyay also highlighted that with these new educational institutions, students will have access to world-class education right in their state, eliminating the need to seek opportunities elsewhere. The bills further allow institutions, companies, and trusts from other states, as well as UGC-recognized foreign universities, to establish private universities in Uttar Pradesh.

