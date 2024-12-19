Left Menu

Close Call in Kerala: School Building Collapse Averted

A school building in Kerala's Udayamperoor district collapsed minutes before students arrived, averting a potential tragedy. The decades-old structure, part of GJBS in Kandanadu, fell at 9:30 am without causing any casualties. The building was adjacent to an Anganwadi and a midday meal distribution room on the same campus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 19-12-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 15:27 IST
In a fortunate turn of events, a significant tragedy was narrowly avoided in Kerala on Thursday morning as a school building collapsed moments before students were due to arrive. The incident took place in Udayamperoor, near Kochi, involving the decades-old structure of GJBS, Kandanadu.

Authorities confirmed that no injuries or casualties occurred as a result of the collapse, which happened at approximately 9:30 am. The timely incident unfolded just before the arrival of students, averting potential disaster.

Residents reported that the collapsed building was situated next to an Anganwadi classroom and another room used for distributing midday meals on the same campus, highlighting the proximity to major student areas.

