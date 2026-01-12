Shuttling Hopes: India's Top Prospects Eye the India Open

The prestigious India Open Super 750, offering a prize pool of USD 950,000, kicks off this Tuesday, opening the stage for homegrown talents like P V Sindhu and Lakshay Sen to convert their promising forms into victories. Their ability to capitalize on home-court advantage remains crucial as only a few Indian players have clinched this title in the past 15 years.

Indian contenders, including Sindhu and Ayush Shetty, are facing challenging draws. Sindhu, buoyed by her Malaysia Open run, aims to overcome Vietnam's Nguyen Thuy Linh, while Sen, the 2022 champion, opens against Lee Cheuk Yiu. In doubles, the spotlight is on Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, past finalists and 2022 champions, who are eager to reclaim their dominance after recent setbacks.

In women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela hold national hopes, following their title defense at the Syed Modi International. The expanded venue offers an early adaptation for Indian shuttlers ahead of the BWF World Championships. They aim for success and valuable exposure in this tournament as they build for the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)