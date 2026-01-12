Left Menu

Blazing Start: Fire Disrupts Train Services at Baghajatin Station

A fire at Baghajatin station in South Kolkata disrupted local train services early Monday morning. The quick-spreading blaze filled the platform with smoke before firefighters contained it. No casualties were reported. Train services on Eastern Railway's Sealdah South section were temporarily halted and an investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-01-2026 10:37 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 10:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire that broke out at Baghajatin station in South Kolkata early Monday morning disrupted local train services, causing inconvenience to commuters. Around 6 a.m., the stall on the platform caught fire, swiftly spreading thick smoke across the area.

Three fire tenders battled the blaze, bringing it under control within 30 minutes. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

The fire prompted the temporary suspension of train services on Eastern Railway's Sealdah South section. Train movements on the down line were halted for approximately half an hour. Officials have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

