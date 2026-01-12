Blazing Start: Fire Disrupts Train Services at Baghajatin Station

A fire that broke out at Baghajatin station in South Kolkata early Monday morning disrupted local train services, causing inconvenience to commuters. Around 6 a.m., the stall on the platform caught fire, swiftly spreading thick smoke across the area.

Three fire tenders battled the blaze, bringing it under control within 30 minutes. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

The fire prompted the temporary suspension of train services on Eastern Railway's Sealdah South section. Train movements on the down line were halted for approximately half an hour. Officials have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)