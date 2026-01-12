Left Menu

Saluting Youth: Guided by Vivekananda's Legacy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu marked National Youth Day by celebrating Swami Vivekananda's enduring influence. He applauded the youth's potential for national advancement, emphasizing character, knowledge, and service. Naidu urged youth to follow Vivekananda's path of discipline and harmony while contributing to national development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 12-01-2026 10:34 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 10:34 IST
Saluting Youth: Guided by Vivekananda's Legacy
N Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended greetings on National Youth Day, underscoring the influence of Swami Vivekananda's ideals. Naidu highlighted the inspirational power of Vivekananda's teachings, focusing on confidence, courage, and service.

Addressing the youth, Naidu emphasized the significance of character building, the pursuit of knowledge, and dedication to humanity. In a social media post, he remarked, "Greetings to the youth on National Youth Day. You are our nation's greatest strength."

Naidu encouraged young individuals to follow Vivekananda's example by upholding discipline, unity, and social harmony, while actively contributing to the country's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Massive Pro-Iran Protests: Demonstrators Rally Against Foreign-Backed Unrest

Massive Pro-Iran Protests: Demonstrators Rally Against Foreign-Backed Unrest

 Iran
2
Protest for Resettlement: Voices of Manipur's Displaced

Protest for Resettlement: Voices of Manipur's Displaced

 India
3
Anomaly Strikes: India's Trusted PSLV Faces Another Setback

Anomaly Strikes: India's Trusted PSLV Faces Another Setback

 Global
4
Trump Stirs Controversy with Cryptic Post on Venezuela

Trump Stirs Controversy with Cryptic Post on Venezuela

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026