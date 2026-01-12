Saluting Youth: Guided by Vivekananda's Legacy
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu marked National Youth Day by celebrating Swami Vivekananda's enduring influence. He applauded the youth's potential for national advancement, emphasizing character, knowledge, and service. Naidu urged youth to follow Vivekananda's path of discipline and harmony while contributing to national development.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended greetings on National Youth Day, underscoring the influence of Swami Vivekananda's ideals. Naidu highlighted the inspirational power of Vivekananda's teachings, focusing on confidence, courage, and service.
Addressing the youth, Naidu emphasized the significance of character building, the pursuit of knowledge, and dedication to humanity. In a social media post, he remarked, "Greetings to the youth on National Youth Day. You are our nation's greatest strength."
Naidu encouraged young individuals to follow Vivekananda's example by upholding discipline, unity, and social harmony, while actively contributing to the country's development.
