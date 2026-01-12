Saluting Youth: Guided by Vivekananda's Legacy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended greetings on National Youth Day, underscoring the influence of Swami Vivekananda's ideals. Naidu highlighted the inspirational power of Vivekananda's teachings, focusing on confidence, courage, and service.

Addressing the youth, Naidu emphasized the significance of character building, the pursuit of knowledge, and dedication to humanity. In a social media post, he remarked, "Greetings to the youth on National Youth Day. You are our nation's greatest strength."

Naidu encouraged young individuals to follow Vivekananda's example by upholding discipline, unity, and social harmony, while actively contributing to the country's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)