CBSE Cracks Down on 'Dummy' Student Enrolments in Surprise Inspections

In a stringent move, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) launched surprise inspections in multiple cities including Delhi and Bengaluru, targeting schools suspected of enrolling 'dummy' students. This operation uncovered breaches of affiliation norms by multiple institutions.

CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta revealed that many schools admitted students who were not physically attending classes. This abuse of the system ultimately prioritizes preparation for competitive examinations over legitimate education protocols. Schools were also found defective in meeting infrastructure standards set by the board.

The board is taking a hard stance against such practices, already issuing show-cause notices and contemplating legal actions against errant schools. The majority of these schools were located in the national capital, with the practice largely driven by students aiming to benefit from state quotas in medical and engineering college admissions.

