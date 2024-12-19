Left Menu

CBSE Cracks Down on 'Dummy' Student Enrolments in Surprise Inspections

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted surprise inspections in several cities, uncovering schools enrolling 'dummy' students. These students, focusing on competitive exams, don't attend classes but sit for exams directly. Legal actions are considered against schools violating board norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:17 IST
CBSE Cracks Down on 'Dummy' Student Enrolments in Surprise Inspections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a stringent move, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) launched surprise inspections in multiple cities including Delhi and Bengaluru, targeting schools suspected of enrolling 'dummy' students. This operation uncovered breaches of affiliation norms by multiple institutions.

CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta revealed that many schools admitted students who were not physically attending classes. This abuse of the system ultimately prioritizes preparation for competitive examinations over legitimate education protocols. Schools were also found defective in meeting infrastructure standards set by the board.

The board is taking a hard stance against such practices, already issuing show-cause notices and contemplating legal actions against errant schools. The majority of these schools were located in the national capital, with the practice largely driven by students aiming to benefit from state quotas in medical and engineering college admissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024