Left Menu

Rescued at Midnight: Students Stranded in Katarniaghat Forest Ordeal

Over 100 students and staff were stranded in Uttar Pradesh's Katarniaghat forests after their tour buses were stopped. They endured harsh conditions until rescued by district authorities. The group, unable to enter Nepal, faced the chill with no provisions until officials arrived to assist and escort them back safely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 22-12-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 18:30 IST
Rescued at Midnight: Students Stranded in Katarniaghat Forest Ordeal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing turn of events, over 100 students and their school staff were left stranded in the dense Katarniaghat forests of Uttar Pradesh. The group faced severe cold without necessities as local and district warnings were ignored.

In total, 155 individuals were impacted, with 130 of them being vulnerable children aged 14 to 18. They were caught in the cold after their tour, organized by the New Standard Training Institute, took an unexpected turn when denied entry into Nepal due to border issues.

The authorities arranged immediate relief by providing food and bonfires, facilitating a safe return to Gonda district by midnight. Measures have been taken to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024