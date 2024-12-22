Rescued at Midnight: Students Stranded in Katarniaghat Forest Ordeal

In a harrowing turn of events, over 100 students and their school staff were left stranded in the dense Katarniaghat forests of Uttar Pradesh. The group faced severe cold without necessities as local and district warnings were ignored.

In total, 155 individuals were impacted, with 130 of them being vulnerable children aged 14 to 18. They were caught in the cold after their tour, organized by the New Standard Training Institute, took an unexpected turn when denied entry into Nepal due to border issues.

The authorities arranged immediate relief by providing food and bonfires, facilitating a safe return to Gonda district by midnight. Measures have been taken to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)