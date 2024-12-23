Controversy Unfolds Over Jadavpur University's Convocation Ceremony

Amidst rising tensions, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has declared Jadavpur University's upcoming convocation ceremony as illegal, raising concerns about procedural compliance. As the chancellor of the state-run university, Governor Bose has directed its authorities to adhere to all rules and regulations to ensure the students' futures are not compromised.

The university's interim vice-chancellor, Bhaskar Gupta, has been criticized for allegedly bypassing legal procedures, as the appointment process for a permanent vice-chancellor is currently underway. Bose, emphasizing the need for procedural diligence, has stressed the importance of obtaining proper approvals to avoid unnecessary litigations that could jeopardize the validity of degrees awarded at the convocation.

Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari has supported the governor's stance, calling the convocation unlawful due to the lack of approval from the university's democratic bodies. A delegation of concerned students has also approached Governor Bose, appealing for intervention to postpone the ceremony.

