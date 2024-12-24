Bihar Teacher's Maternity Leave Mix-up Sparks Laughter and Confusion

A male teacher in Bihar made headlines after he was inexplicably granted maternity leave, leading to a week-long holiday. This unusual event was flagged by users on a government leave application portal, capturing widespread attention on social media.

Authorities, including Archana Kumari, the education officer responsible for the Mahua block, attributed the error to a technical glitch. They assured that this issue would be addressed quickly, emphasizing that no fraudulent activity was involved.

Kumari acknowledged the disparity, noting that maternity leave is exclusively for women but highlighted that paternity leave is available for men. The incident has prompted a broader investigation into leave application issues, as similar problems have been reported by other educators.

(With inputs from agencies.)