Amitava Ghosh Highlights the Interdisciplinary Future of Science and Technology

Amitava Ghosh, a distinguished scientist, emphasized the growing interdisciplinary nature of science and technology during a convocation at Jadavpur University. He advised students to continue learning throughout their careers. Ghosh also commented on societal advancements and the impact of AI on various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-12-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 19:14 IST
Amitava Ghosh, an honorary scientist at the Indian Institute of Engineering Science & Technology, addressed the interdisciplinary evolution of science and technology during a convocation speech at Jadavpur University.

Ghosh, while speaking to graduates, emphasized the need for continuous learning as traditional disciplines merge and evolve with the advent of new technologies.

The veteran scientist also reflected on societal changes since the 1980s, highlighting the unforeseen rise of digital technologies and artificial intelligence's impact across multiple sectors, including healthcare and education.

Meanwhile, vice-chancellor Prof Bhaskar Gupta reported the awarding of degrees to a diverse group of students from arts, engineering, and science disciplines.

