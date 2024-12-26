Left Menu

The Learning Space: Redefining Early Childhood Education

The Learning Space in Noida offers a unique, technology-free approach to early childhood education. Founded by Vikram Kesarwani, it emphasizes personal connection, creativity, and exploration without reliance on gadgets. With spacious classrooms and specialized learning areas, it redefines education, fostering emotional and intellectual growth in children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 26-12-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 17:45 IST
The Learning Space: Redefining Early Childhood Education

The Learning Space, a leading kindergarten in Noida, is revolutionizing early education by eliminating technology's role in the classroom. Established in 2021, the school prioritizes nurturing young minds through personal connections, creativity, and exploration.

The Learning Space offers a vibrant environment with modern teaching aids, an art space, and outdoor areas like a musical garden and traffic training park. These features allow children to engage actively without digital distractions, fostering holistic development.

Founded by Vikram Kesarwani, the school embodies a vision for balanced education, integrating emotional intelligence and real-world skills. With a low teacher-to-student ratio and innovative programs, it sets a high standard in early childhood education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

