The Learning Space: Redefining Early Childhood Education

The Learning Space, a leading kindergarten in Noida, is revolutionizing early education by eliminating technology's role in the classroom. Established in 2021, the school prioritizes nurturing young minds through personal connections, creativity, and exploration.

The Learning Space offers a vibrant environment with modern teaching aids, an art space, and outdoor areas like a musical garden and traffic training park. These features allow children to engage actively without digital distractions, fostering holistic development.

Founded by Vikram Kesarwani, the school embodies a vision for balanced education, integrating emotional intelligence and real-world skills. With a low teacher-to-student ratio and innovative programs, it sets a high standard in early childhood education.

