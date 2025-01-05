Left Menu

Jharkhand Schools Shut for Younger Students Due to Cold Wave

The Jharkhand government has announced the closure of schools for classes kindergarten to 8th grade from January 7 to 13 due to the intense cold wave. The directive applies to all school categories, while classes for grades 9 to 12 will continue as normal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 05-01-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 09:42 IST
In response to the ongoing cold wave, the Jharkhand government has declared that schools catering to students from kindergarten to grade 8 will be closed from January 7 to 13. This closure affects government, aided, minority, and private schools throughout the state.

The announcement was made by the School Education and Literacy Department through a notification issued on Saturday evening, citing the sharp decline in temperatures, which have dropped below 6 degrees Celsius in some regions. Despite the suspension, classes for students in grades 9 to 12 will continue without interruption.

The state has experienced dry weather conditions in the past 24 hours, with Khunti recording a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius. These persistent cold conditions have prompted precautionary closures for the younger student population.

