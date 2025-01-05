Jharkhand Schools Shut for Younger Students Due to Cold Wave

In response to the ongoing cold wave, the Jharkhand government has declared that schools catering to students from kindergarten to grade 8 will be closed from January 7 to 13. This closure affects government, aided, minority, and private schools throughout the state.

The announcement was made by the School Education and Literacy Department through a notification issued on Saturday evening, citing the sharp decline in temperatures, which have dropped below 6 degrees Celsius in some regions. Despite the suspension, classes for students in grades 9 to 12 will continue without interruption.

The state has experienced dry weather conditions in the past 24 hours, with Khunti recording a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius. These persistent cold conditions have prompted precautionary closures for the younger student population.

(With inputs from agencies.)