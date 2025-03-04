Tamil Nadu Education Policy Face-off: BJP vs DMK

The political skirmish in Tamil Nadu escalated as BJP state chief K Annamalai criticized the ruling DMK for allegedly prioritizing politics over the welfare of students. The conflict centers on the National Education Policy (NEP), with DMK's Kanimozhi challenging Annamalai to facilitate the release of education funds withheld by the central government.

Kanimozhi accused the BJP of distorting data and criticized its agenda, which she claims includes misinformation, financial pressure, and Hindi imposition. She cited successful education schemes in Tamil Nadu, contrasting them with the struggles of BJP-governed states. Kanimozhi also questioned the lack of Tamil language teaching in Kendriya Vidyalayas.

Annamalai countered with claims of DMK's constructed narratives and questioned their commitment to education reforms. He highlighted the alignment of DMK's initiatives with NEP2020 and questioned the absence of a three-language policy in Tamil Nadu schools. Both leaders continue to debate the educational future of the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)