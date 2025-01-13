Left Menu

Glass Panel Collapse at South Kolkata School Raises Safety Concerns

Two students were injured in South Kolkata when a glass panel collapsed at a school. One student was hospitalized, while another was treated on-site. Parents raised concerns over the unavailability of an ambulance. Authorities promise a thorough investigation of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-01-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 12:00 IST
In a concerning incident at a South Kolkata school, two students sustained injuries after a glass panel fell from a fourth-floor window on Monday morning, according to officials.

One of the injured students was discharged after receiving first aid, while the other has been admitted to a private hospital for further treatment. The mishap occurred at 7 am as students were arriving at school, an official disclosed.

Parents criticized the school's emergency response, alleging that no ambulance was initially available. School authorities, however, stated that the ambulance driver was unavailable due to illness, but assured that the injured received timely care. Lawmaker Debasish Kumar, who visited the site, emphasized the need for safety prioritization alongside academics, and an investigation into the incident has been announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

