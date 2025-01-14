Left Menu

Singapore President to Forge Educational Ties with Odisha

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam of Singapore will visit Odisha on January 17-18 to explore collaborative opportunities. He will sign MoUs with the Odisha government on skill development and semiconductor-related training. The visit includes cultural sites and a delegation to strengthen business ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-01-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 21:44 IST
Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam is set to embark on a two-day visit to Odisha, aiming to explore collaboration opportunities, officials revealed. His visit is scheduled for January 17 and 18, during which he will tour important sites including Konark's Sun Temple, Bharat Biotech's vaccine plant, and the World Skills Centre.

In a move to strengthen educational ties, the Singapore government is expected to sign two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the Odisha state government during the President's visit. One MoU aims to boost technical and vocational education (TVET) in Odisha by enhancing the skill development ecosystem, while the other focuses on introducing semiconductor-related skills training in the state.

Both agreements will remain effective for five years, starting from January 17, 2025. President Tharman's itinerary also includes a visit to the World Skills Centre, funded by the Asian Development Bank and established by Singapore's Institute of Technical Education Services (ITEES). The President will also explore cultural heritage sites in Odisha, accompanied by a business delegation, officials said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

