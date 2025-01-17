Left Menu

Punjab Cadets Make Their Mark: 13 Link Up with Defence Academies

Thirteen cadets from the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute have recently joined prestigious defence academies. Minister Aman Arora highlights the achievement, bringing the total to 66 since the current government took office. The success aligns with Punjab's commitment to fulfilling youth aspirations in defence careers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-01-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 22:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable achievement, thirteen cadets from the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute in Mohali have secured placements in prestigious defence academies, including the National Defence Academy.

Punjab's Employment Generation Minister, Aman Arora, emphasized that this accomplishment raises the total number of such cadet joinings to 66 since the current government under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann assumed power. This aligns with the government's efforts to meet the aspirations of the state's youth aiming for careers in the defence forces.

The successful cadets have diverse placements: eight joined the NDA's 153rd course in Khadakwasla, while others ventured into various technical and specialized military courses across India, awaiting letters for further engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

