Punjab Cadets Make Their Mark: 13 Link Up with Defence Academies
Thirteen cadets from the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute have recently joined prestigious defence academies. Minister Aman Arora highlights the achievement, bringing the total to 66 since the current government took office. The success aligns with Punjab's commitment to fulfilling youth aspirations in defence careers.
In a remarkable achievement, thirteen cadets from the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute in Mohali have secured placements in prestigious defence academies, including the National Defence Academy.
Punjab's Employment Generation Minister, Aman Arora, emphasized that this accomplishment raises the total number of such cadet joinings to 66 since the current government under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann assumed power. This aligns with the government's efforts to meet the aspirations of the state's youth aiming for careers in the defence forces.
The successful cadets have diverse placements: eight joined the NDA's 153rd course in Khadakwasla, while others ventured into various technical and specialized military courses across India, awaiting letters for further engagements.
