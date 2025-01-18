Tragic Playground Incident Raises Questions in Odisha

A class 4 student tragically died after falling from a swing at Bagapatia Upper Primary School in Odisha's Jajpur district, police reported on Saturday.

The 10-year-old, Soumyaranjan Sahu, was playing with friends during school hours when he fell, suffering critical injuries that led to his death. Medical personnel confirmed he was dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Following the incident, grieving family members and locals accused the school's teachers of negligence, detaining them and demanding accountability. Officials assured enhanced safety measures in schools to prevent future accidents, emphasizing the irreparable loss to the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)