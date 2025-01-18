Left Menu

Tragic Playground Incident Raises Questions in Odisha

A 10-year-old student, Soumyaranjan Sahu, died after falling from a swing at Bagapatia Upper Primary School in Odisha. His family and locals blamed negligence by teachers. The school has 72 students and five teachers. Officials promised safety measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 18-01-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 17:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A class 4 student tragically died after falling from a swing at Bagapatia Upper Primary School in Odisha's Jajpur district, police reported on Saturday.

The 10-year-old, Soumyaranjan Sahu, was playing with friends during school hours when he fell, suffering critical injuries that led to his death. Medical personnel confirmed he was dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Following the incident, grieving family members and locals accused the school's teachers of negligence, detaining them and demanding accountability. Officials assured enhanced safety measures in schools to prevent future accidents, emphasizing the irreparable loss to the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

