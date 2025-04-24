Left Menu

Chandrapur Schools Beat the Heat with New Timings

In response to extreme heat, Chandrapur's education department has directed schools and colleges to adjust their hours to 7 am - 11 am. With temperatures reaching 45 degrees Celsius, the decision aims to protect students from health risks. Schools must adopt safety measures, including morning-only exams and mid-day meal updates.

In a proactive measure against the rising temperatures, the education department of Chandrapur Zilla Parishad in Maharashtra has instructed educational institutions to adjust their operating hours to 7 am - 11 am. This decision comes as temperatures in the region soar to a blistering 45.6 degrees Celsius.

The Bramhapuri tehsil recorded the highest temperature of 45.6 degrees, closely followed by 45.5 degrees in Chandrapur. The education department, heeding meteorological advisories, aims to mitigate health risks associated with prolonged exposure to such extreme heat.

The Zilla Parishad's directives emphasize internal safety measures such as restricting outdoor activities and holding morning sessions for exams. Furthermore, schools are advised to provide buttermilk and ORS packets under the mid-day meal scheme to ensure student well-being.

