Unmasking Corporate Climate Culprits: The Multitrillion-Dollar Accountability Quest

A new study reveals that the world's largest corporations are responsible for USD 28 trillion in climate damage. Notably, 10 major fossil fuel providers contribute to over half of this damage, highlighting the need for financial accountability. Researchers traced immense heat damage back to these companies' emissions since 1990.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 00:02 IST
In a groundbreaking study, researchers have estimated that the world's largest corporations have inflicted a staggering USD 28 trillion in climate-related damage. This initiative aims to hold these companies accountable much like the legal actions faced by tobacco firms.

The study points fingers at 10 major fossil fuel providers for over half of the damage, with Saudi Aramco and Gazprom each responsible for more than USD 2 trillion in heat-related harm over several decades. Their emissions have raised global temperatures, with significant economic and environmental implications.

By employing advanced computer simulations, scientists managed to link emissions from 111 carbon-focused companies to specific climate hazards, ending any plausible deniability. This research may pave the way for climate liability lawsuits as the scientific community calls for broader use of such attribution techniques.

