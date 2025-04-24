Left Menu

JD Vance Reflects on Last Meeting with Pope Francis

U.S. Vice President JD Vance reflects on his recent meeting with the late Pope Francis at the Vatican. Despite political differences between the Trump administration and Pope Francis, Vance praised the pontiff's legacy. He refrained from influencing the Cardinals' choice for the next pope, highlighting their need for wisdom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 00:02 IST
JD Vance

U.S. Vice President JD Vance downplayed political differences between the Trump administration and the late Pope Francis, sharing his gratitude for having met the pontiff shortly before his death.

During a Vatican visit, Vance had one of the final meetings with the Catholic leader, whom he praised as a great pastor. Vance expressed his fortune in having this opportunity, acknowledging the gravity of meeting him so close to his passing.

While Pope Francis had previously criticized U.S. immigration policies, Vance chose to focus on the pope's legacy rather than their disagreements. On the selection of the next pope, Vance refrained from offering guidance, instead praying for wisdom in the decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

