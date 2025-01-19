Biden's Final Push: Aiding America's Left-Behind Communities

As his presidency draws to a close, Joe Biden prepares to sign a significant executive order to support economically distressed communities across the United States. The initiative is set to prioritize government resources, aiding regions referred to as 'Left-Behind Communities' in a bid to turn setbacks into comebacks.

Central to Biden's strategy is the focus on economically disadvantaged areas struggling with poverty, unemployment, and industrial transitions. Under his administration, substantial investments have been directed toward these communities, including funding for new tech hubs, job training, and infrastructural improvements. These efforts aim to disperse economic growth benefits beyond traditional tech hubs.

Despite the completion of his term, Biden's plan lays the groundwork for continued support for these communities. The directive ensures a collaborative federal approach and seeks to identify further opportunities for economic development and recovery from natural disasters, as emphasized by White House economic adviser Lael Brainard.

(With inputs from agencies.)