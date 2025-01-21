BITSoM: Cultivating Future-Ready Leaders Through Innovative MBA Education

BITSoM, a burgeoning b-school inspired by BITS Pilani's rich 60-year history, is swiftly carving a niche with its innovative MBA curriculum that marries leadership and technology.

Offering a unique 'block teaching method,' the school stands out by concentrating on one core subject at a time. Global faculty members from prestigious institutions like NYU-Stern and SMU-Singapore enhance the program by infusing international insights and best practices into students' learning journeys.

Located on a newly developed 60-acre campus in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, BITSoM attracts top recruiters, ensuring robust placement opportunities for its graduates. With alumni connected globally, the institution presents a formidable network benefiting current and future students alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)