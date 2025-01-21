State Control Over Varsity Administration: Tamil Nadu's Stand
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin advocates for state control over university administration, challenging central government appointments. The state's high gross enrolment in higher education propels this demand. The legal and political contention centers on who should appoint university chancellors, with Tamil Nadu investing heavily in educational infrastructure.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has reiterated his stance on the state's authority over university administration. He asserts that university chancellors should be appointed by the state's Chief Minister, a move challenging the central government's role in these appointments.
Stalin's remarks were made during the inauguration of the 'Thirumathi Lakshmi Valar Tamil' library, emphasizing Tamil Nadu's leading position in higher education enrolment rates. The Chief Minister highlighted the state's extensive investments in educational infrastructure, which underpin his argument for state governance in this sector.
The dispute over university administration has taken on legal and political dimensions, with vacant Vice-Chancellor positions spotlighting the ongoing debate. Recognition was given to P Chidambaram for his philanthropic contributions to the educational sector, underscoring the call for community involvement in educational advancement.
