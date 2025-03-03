Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Vice Chancellor Appointments in UP Universities

Uttar Pradesh's Higher Education Minister, Yogendra Upadhyay, announced that while there is no reservation for Vice Chancellor appointments, representation for all sections is ensured. However, the Samajwadi Party claims discrimination against backward classes in the appointments, demanding an investigation. The minister refutes these allegations, asserting transparency and inclusion in the process.

In a heated session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay defended the state government's approach to appointing Vice Chancellors, affirming inclusivity despite the absence of a reservation policy.

Members of the Samajwadi Party, however, charged the government with bias against backward classes and minorities, leading to a walkout. They called for an impartial probe into the appointments under the current administration.

Upadhyay countered the accusations, emphasizing adherence to transparency and inclusivity. He assured that the concerns would be directed to the Chancellor's office for review, reiterating that the process adheres to the guiding principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.'

