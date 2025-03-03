Controversy Erupts Over Vice Chancellor Appointments in UP Universities

In a heated session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay defended the state government's approach to appointing Vice Chancellors, affirming inclusivity despite the absence of a reservation policy.

Members of the Samajwadi Party, however, charged the government with bias against backward classes and minorities, leading to a walkout. They called for an impartial probe into the appointments under the current administration.

Upadhyay countered the accusations, emphasizing adherence to transparency and inclusivity. He assured that the concerns would be directed to the Chancellor's office for review, reiterating that the process adheres to the guiding principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.'

(With inputs from agencies.)