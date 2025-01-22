Private Sector Partnerships Boost Education Through Donations of School Shoes and Stationery

Learners in uMkhanyakude, located in the uMtubatuba region of northern KwaZulu-Natal, started the school year with renewed enthusiasm, thanks to a back-to-school campaign spearheaded by the Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Nomalungelo Gina.

In collaboration with Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa and the Izimpande Foundation, the Deputy Minister delivered 132 pairs of school shoes to learners at Bathathe and Mfekayi primary schools on Tuesday. Both institutions are no-fee schools, making education accessible to underprivileged communities in the region.

Supporting Education in uMkhanyakude

Deputy Minister Gina emphasized the importance of equipping every learner with the resources needed to succeed. “This initiative aims to ensure that learners have the confidence and tools necessary to excel academically and realize their dreams,” she said.

The campaign also extended beyond uMkhanyakude. Earlier in the month, Gina visited KwaNxusa High School in uMthonjaneni Municipality and Qantayi High School in uMhlathuze Municipality, where she donated essential stationery.

A Region on the Rise

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education District Director Thanduyise Motha highlighted the remarkable progress made by uMkhanyakude. Once ranked 75th nationally, the district is now KwaZulu-Natal’s top-performing region and third nationwide for the 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) results.

Motha attributed this success to the district’s commitment to foundational education and the provision of adequate resources. “This donation contributes to the district’s excellent pass rate and motivates both learners and teachers to work harder,” he said.

Transformative Private Sector Partnerships

The involvement of Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa and the Izimpande Foundation amplified the campaign’s impact. The foundation’s founder, Sihle Ngobese, shared a personal connection to the cause, recalling how receiving help as a student inspired him to support others.

“Our focus is on empowering learners, particularly male students, to overcome societal challenges and achieve their goals,” Ngobese explained.

Deputy Minister Gina thanked the private sector for their critical role in the campaign, stating, “These partnerships are planting seeds that will yield lasting benefits for our children’s futures.”

Inspired Ambitions

During her visits, the Deputy Minister engaged with learners who shared their aspirations of becoming doctors, social workers, and other professionals. She encouraged them to stay committed to their studies and thanked parents for their unwavering support in their children’s education.

Gratitude from School Leaders

The principals of Bathathe and Mfekayi primary schools expressed deep gratitude for the donations and emphasized the ongoing need for support in improving infrastructure and educational resources.

“This gesture is a testament to the power of collaboration in addressing challenges faced by underprivileged learners,” one principal said.

Broader Implications

The back-to-school campaign underscores the transformative power of partnerships between government, private sector stakeholders, and non-profit organizations. By addressing systemic challenges and providing essential resources, these efforts are creating a foundation for academic excellence and brighter futures for learners across South Africa.

As the campaign continues to grow, it serves as a model for empowering communities and ensuring that no child is left behind in their educational journey.