Rajnath Singh Champions Educational Revolution with 100 New Sainik Schools
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the establishment of 100 new sainik schools across India, highlighting efforts to improve education quality and inclusivity. Admission for girls and access in every region are part of the initiative aiming for holistic child development. Singh emphasized soldiers' qualities in broader societal contexts.
- Country:
- India
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced plans to establish 100 new sainik schools across India, marking a significant step in enhancing the country's basic education framework. The initiative is designed to elevate educational standards and contribute to holistic national development.
Speaking at the 47th annual day of the Vidyadhiraja Sainik School in Alappuzha, Singh highlighted the decision to admit girls and expand sainik school presence to every region, aiming to incorporate diverse cultural backgrounds, particularly from remote areas.
Singh, in Kerala for multiple events, stressed the importance of education in the nation's self-reliance journey. He noted that soldiers' qualities, such as discipline and selflessness, are attributes shared by renowned leaders engaged in various reform movements, underlining the need for a revolution in educational practices.
