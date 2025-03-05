Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir Unveils Ambitious Energy Plan for Self-Reliance by 2035

Jammu and Kashmir, in coordination with the central government, has launched an ambitious Resource Adequacy (RA) plan to achieve energy self-reliance by 2035. This includes significant investments in hydroelectric projects and securing diverse power sources. The plan promises to provide 200 units of free electricity to consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-03-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 19:54 IST
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir has announced an ambitious Resource Adequacy (RA) plan aimed at achieving self-reliance in the energy sector by 2035. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah revealed that this strategy is being developed in consultation with the central government, prioritizing hydroelectric power projects across the Union Territory.

Addressing the assembly, Abdullah confirmed plans to offer 200 units of free electricity to households, as promised in the National Conference party manifesto. The RA plan outlines steps to increase local generation capacity and secure power through external sources, ensuring a surplus supply year-round at affordable prices.

The Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Corporation (JKSPDC) is leading multiple projects in collaboration with NHPC, such as Chenab Valley Power Projects and Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corporation. A combined capacity of 3063 MW is anticipated by 2027 with additional plans for mega projects to meet the growing energy demands and international climate commitments.

