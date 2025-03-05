Left Menu

Advancing Minority Welfare: A Focus on Skills and Self-Reliance

Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Secretary of Minority Affairs, chaired a meeting in Ranchi to evaluate minority-welfare schemes, stressing their role in fostering self-reliance. He visited ITI Kaushal College, praising its infrastructure and training. The visit emphasized enhancing skill development and implementing welfare programs for future community empowerment.

Chandra Shekhar Kumar, the Secretary for Minority Affairs, directed a crucial meeting in Ranchi on Wednesday to discuss the progress of minority-welfare schemes. Emphasizing their vital role in encouraging self-reliance, the talks aimed at ensuring a promising future for minority communities.

Kumar, escorted by key officials, visited ITI Kaushal College, admiring its modern facilities and innovative culinary centers. In addition to its impressive tech-driven training, the institution's successful track record in student placements was noted, enhancing its role in youth empowerment.

Moreover, the ongoing initiatives by PREJHA, a special purpose vehicle under Jharkhand's minority welfare department, were highlighted for their notable impact on skill development. Discussing schemes like PMJVK and minority scholarships, Kumar reinforced the government's commitment to vocational training and effective welfare program implementation as fundamental to the Skill India movement.

