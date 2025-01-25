US Bipartisan Bill Aims to Boost STEM Education Amid Global Competition

A bipartisan bill aiming to boost STEM education standards across the United States has been introduced in the House of Representatives. This initiative, led by Democrat Chrissy Houlahan and Republican Jim Baird, seeks to empower the National Science Foundation to modernize math curriculums and strengthen science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education.

The Mathematical and Statistical Modelling Education Act addresses the urgent need for American students to remain competitive globally, particularly against nations like China and India, which are intensifying their focus on STEM fields. "We must ensure our students are not left behind in the global economy," emphasized Houlahan.

Baird noted the critical role of advanced STEM education in U.S. innovation and national security. "If we want to beat China, we need a well-equipped workforce," he stated, emphasizing the necessity of reinforcing STEM learning from K-12. The bill has garnered support from multiple educational and scientific organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)