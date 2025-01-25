Karnataka's New Skill Development Boost: A Path to National Self-Reliance

Karnataka Minister M B Patil has reiterated the importance of skill development centers in fostering grassroots talent, asserting that such initiatives are crucial for a nation's self-reliance.

The minister was present at a significant event in Vijayapura marking the collaboration between BLDEA's Vachana Pitamaha P G Halakatti College of Engineering and Technology and Toyota Kirloskar Motor to open the district's 26th Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Skill Development.

This partnership aims to provide students with practical, hands-on training in automotive technology, courtesy of Toyota Kirloskar Motor's innovative educational models that encourage learning and embody the company's global ethos of innovation and excellence.

