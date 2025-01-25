Left Menu

Karnataka's New Skill Development Boost: A Path to National Self-Reliance

Karnataka Minister M B Patil emphasizes the role of skill development centers in nurturing grassroots talent and promoting self-reliance. The minister attended an event to celebrate a new partnership between a local college and Toyota Kirloskar Motor, establishing a Centre of Excellence for Skill Development in the district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayapura | Updated: 25-01-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 22:32 IST
Karnataka's New Skill Development Boost: A Path to National Self-Reliance
Karnataka Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Minister M B Patil has reiterated the importance of skill development centers in fostering grassroots talent, asserting that such initiatives are crucial for a nation's self-reliance.

The minister was present at a significant event in Vijayapura marking the collaboration between BLDEA's Vachana Pitamaha P G Halakatti College of Engineering and Technology and Toyota Kirloskar Motor to open the district's 26th Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Skill Development.

This partnership aims to provide students with practical, hands-on training in automotive technology, courtesy of Toyota Kirloskar Motor's innovative educational models that encourage learning and embody the company's global ethos of innovation and excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025