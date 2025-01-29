Bathrooms or Bias? Denver Schools Under Scrutiny for Gender Policy

The U.S. Department of Education announced an investigation into whether Denver's school system has discriminated against women and girls by converting a female bathroom into an all-gender restroom.

At Denver's East High School, an all-gender restroom was added following a student-led initiative for inclusivity. However, the lack of a dedicated female restroom on one floor has been flagged, prompting inquiries.

Education officials are basing their investigation on Title IX, which prohibits sex discrimination. This comes amid broader national debates on gender policies, significantly influenced by Trump's administration stances.

