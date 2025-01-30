Escape from Sundergarh: Students Flee Hostel Amid Controversy
A headmistress in Sundergarh, Odisha, was suspended for negligence after 15 boys escaped a hostel. The escape followed a punishment by the warden, prompting the boys to return home. Despite allegations of misconduct against the warden, no action has been taken.
In a stunning development in Odisha's Sundergarh district, the headmistress of Sihidiha Primary School has been suspended following an escape of 15 students from their hostel on January 28. The move was part of disciplinary action taken by the Bonai block education officer.
Reports indicate that the escape took place after a student, distressed by punishment from the hostel warden, motivated his peers to flee under the cover of night. The group of boys, aged between 7 and 10, successfully reached their village of Balan.
Despite the students' claims of inappropriate behavior by the warden, no actions or charges have been pressed. Authorities managed to promptly secure the boys' safety with assistance from Barkot and Mahulpada police departments.
