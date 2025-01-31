Tragedy in the Skies: Remembering the Victims of the Midair Collision

A tragic midair collision near Washington has claimed the lives of 67 individuals onboard an American Eagle flight and a U.S. Army helicopter. The crash, which occurred on Wednesday night, included victims from diverse backgrounds such as figure skaters, a pilot, and soldiers.

Among the victims were Spencer Lane, a promising young figure skater, and Asra Hussain Raza, a 26-year-old corporate finance graduate aiming to improve public health in Washington. Both were praised for their dedication and contributions to their respective passions.

The loss of world-renowned figure skaters Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov has deeply affected the skating community. The Skating Club of Boston, where they coached, mourned their passing, describing them as talented and cherished individuals.

