Left Menu

Delta Jet Crash Investigation: High Winds and Heroic Actions

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian confirmed the regional jet crash in Toronto was handled by experienced pilots. Despite high winds and snow, actions by the crew ensured all aboard survived, with only one passenger still hospitalized. Investigators are examining runway and flight data for causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 13:31 IST
Delta Jet Crash Investigation: High Winds and Heroic Actions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian affirmed on Wednesday that the pilots of the jet that crashed upside down during landing in Toronto were veterans in handling winter flights. Speaking to 'CBS Mornings,' Bastian emphasized, 'There is one level of safety at Delta.' The pilots train rigorously for such scenarios.

The crash, occurring on Monday at Toronto Pearson Airport amidst high winds and post-snowstorm chaos, injured 21 out of 80 people onboard. Bastian described the crash video as 'horrifying' but lauded the swift evacuation by the flight crew. Only one passenger remains hospitalized, with all expected to recover.

Transportation Safety Board of Canada is analyzing data from black boxes. Toronto's operations were notably disrupted due to runway closures. Initial investigations reveal no visible jet 'flare' during descent. Bastian reassured that air travel remains the safest mode of transportation, even amid other recent North America air incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025