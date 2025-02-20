Delta Jet Crash Investigation: High Winds and Heroic Actions

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian affirmed on Wednesday that the pilots of the jet that crashed upside down during landing in Toronto were veterans in handling winter flights. Speaking to 'CBS Mornings,' Bastian emphasized, 'There is one level of safety at Delta.' The pilots train rigorously for such scenarios.

The crash, occurring on Monday at Toronto Pearson Airport amidst high winds and post-snowstorm chaos, injured 21 out of 80 people onboard. Bastian described the crash video as 'horrifying' but lauded the swift evacuation by the flight crew. Only one passenger remains hospitalized, with all expected to recover.

Transportation Safety Board of Canada is analyzing data from black boxes. Toronto's operations were notably disrupted due to runway closures. Initial investigations reveal no visible jet 'flare' during descent. Bastian reassured that air travel remains the safest mode of transportation, even amid other recent North America air incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)