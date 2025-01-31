Reforming Indian Education: A Shift Towards Student-Centric Learning

The Indian education landscape faces a significant crossroads as outdated teaching methods and mental health concerns demand urgent attention. With 20% of students experiencing mental health issues, the need for change is critical. India's remarkable educational expansion is overshadowed by persistent classroom flaws, requiring transformative reform.

Traditional lecture styles dominate Indian classrooms, failing to adapt to global technological and pedagogical advancements. This stagnant approach limits creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving, imposing significant psychological pressures on students, leading to anxiety, burnout, and tragic suicides. The emphasis on rote memorization hinders curiosity and adaptability in real-world scenarios.

Progressive institutions like Galgotias University are pioneering change, implementing student-centric learning through initiatives like G-SCALE and India's first active learning building. By prioritizing interactive, skill-based education, they aim to foster critical thinking and practical skills, reducing failure rates and enhancing student employability, setting a benchmark for modern educational reform.

