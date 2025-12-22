Empowering Citizens: Reporting Crime via WhatsApp in Varanasi Range

The police department introduced 'Police Satark Mitra', a WhatsApp chatbot allowing anonymous crime reporting in Jaunpur, Ghazipur, and Chandauli, officials announced on Monday.

This initiative encourages residents to report illegal activities such as cattle smuggling, drug trade, and offences against women without fearing exposure.

Deputy Inspector General Vaibhav Krishna highlighted that contacting the chatbot involves simply sending 'Hi' to initiate the interface, which guides users through reporting options while ensuring privacy.

