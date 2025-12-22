Left Menu

Empowering Citizens: Reporting Crime via WhatsApp in Varanasi Range

A new initiative, 'Police Satark Mitra', allows residents of Jaunpur, Ghazipur, and Chandauli to anonymously report crimes via WhatsApp. The platform, designed to preserve informer anonymity, covers various offences, and aims to encourage public participation in maintaining law and order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow/Varanasi | Updated: 22-12-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 13:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The police department introduced 'Police Satark Mitra', a WhatsApp chatbot allowing anonymous crime reporting in Jaunpur, Ghazipur, and Chandauli, officials announced on Monday.

This initiative encourages residents to report illegal activities such as cattle smuggling, drug trade, and offences against women without fearing exposure.

Deputy Inspector General Vaibhav Krishna highlighted that contacting the chatbot involves simply sending 'Hi' to initiate the interface, which guides users through reporting options while ensuring privacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

