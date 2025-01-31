Left Menu

Telangana Boosts Education Budget for Skill Development

Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced plans to increase the state's education budget from 7% to 15% to enhance quality education and skill development. Collaborations with Stanford University are being explored, and a Young India Sports University will be established under a PPP model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-01-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 18:54 IST
Revanth Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced a significant boost in the state's education budget, aiming to increase the allocation from 7% to 15% in upcoming years. This initiative underscores the government's commitment to improving quality education and skill development across the region.

Speaking at the 150th anniversary celebrations of a Rangareddy district school, Reddy highlighted a potential collaboration with Stanford University for the upcoming Skill University. He noted the performance gap between students in government and private schools, emphasizing the state's efforts to bridge this divide.

The state government has increased its education sector allotment to Rs 21,000 crore this year and has facilitated teacher promotions and transfers. Additionally, a new Young India Sports University is being established to nurture talent nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

