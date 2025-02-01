School Staffers Face Charges for Allegedly Detaining Boy Over Fees

In Navi Mumbai, two school staff members are embroiled in a legal case after allegedly detaining a five-year-old boy for non-payment of fees, according to local police reports. The incident came to light when the boy's father lodged a formal complaint.

The case was registered under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, at the NRI Sagari police station. The complaint detailed that the child was held on January 28, with school staff citing unpaid fees as the cause.

Following the incident, the matter was escalated to the school management, which promised to investigate. However, the principal and coordinator were eventually cleared of any wrongdoing.

