Haryana's Educational Revolution: Honoring Sir Chhotu Ram's Legacy

In a determined effort to enhance the state's educational landscape, Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Singh Dhanda recently announced the swift implementation of the National Education Policy-2020. Speaking at Jharsa's Chotu Ram Model Public School, the minister underscored the urgency of the policy's rollout across the state.

Addressing the audience at a function commemorating the 144th birth anniversary of Deenbandhu Sir Chhotu Ram, Dhanda lauded the historic efforts of Sir Chhotu Ram in advocating for the underprivileged. He emphasized the significance of education that fosters both character and skill among students.

Additionally, the minister announced a financial grant to the Sir Chhotu Ram Society, further committing to educational advancement. Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma also acknowledged Sir Chhotu Ram's focus on farmer welfare, linking it to recent agricultural policy implementations.

(With inputs from agencies.)