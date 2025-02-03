Left Menu

Somaiya Vidyavihar Celebrates 2025 Alumni Meet with Global Flair

Somaiya Vidyavihar's Alumni Relations hosted the Somaiya All Alumni Meet (SAAM) 2025, reuniting over 2500 alumni from across the globe. The event celebrated the institution's growth, showcased its diverse educational initiatives, and honored distinguished alumni for their contributions. Performances and awards marked this vibrant gathering in Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 16:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Somaiya Vidyavihar welcomed over 2500 alumni from around the world in a grand All Alumni Meet (SAAM) 2025 held on its vibrant Mumbai campus. The institution continues its legacy of nurturing leaders since 1942.

The event was attended by notable dignitaries including Shri Samir Somaiya, President of Somaiya Vidyavihar, highlighting the institution's commitment to holistic education. Performances by Bollywood singer Sudesh Bhosle and comedian Sahil Shah entertained attendees, adding a cultural touch to the gathering.

In a special segment, 13 distinguished alumni were honored for their outstanding contributions in various fields, reflecting the ethos of Somaiya Vidyavihar. This reunion celebrated the shared legacy of Somaiya's alumni and the university's transformative impact on learners worldwide.

