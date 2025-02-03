Somaiya Vidyavihar Celebrates 2025 Alumni Meet with Global Flair
Somaiya Vidyavihar's Alumni Relations hosted the Somaiya All Alumni Meet (SAAM) 2025, reuniting over 2500 alumni from across the globe. The event celebrated the institution's growth, showcased its diverse educational initiatives, and honored distinguished alumni for their contributions. Performances and awards marked this vibrant gathering in Mumbai.
- Country:
- India
Somaiya Vidyavihar welcomed over 2500 alumni from around the world in a grand All Alumni Meet (SAAM) 2025 held on its vibrant Mumbai campus. The institution continues its legacy of nurturing leaders since 1942.
The event was attended by notable dignitaries including Shri Samir Somaiya, President of Somaiya Vidyavihar, highlighting the institution's commitment to holistic education. Performances by Bollywood singer Sudesh Bhosle and comedian Sahil Shah entertained attendees, adding a cultural touch to the gathering.
In a special segment, 13 distinguished alumni were honored for their outstanding contributions in various fields, reflecting the ethos of Somaiya Vidyavihar. This reunion celebrated the shared legacy of Somaiya's alumni and the university's transformative impact on learners worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Voices of Change: Inaugural Anthem Performances Through the Years
R Madhavan Talks Compelling Performances Over Star Power in Films
Vijay Varma Bags IIFA 2025 Nominations for Stellar Performances
Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith Shine with Record-Breaking Performances in Galle
Mumbai and J&K Dominate Ranji Trophy Day with Stellar Performances