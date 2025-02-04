Tragedy in Sweden: Gunman Attacks Adult School in Orebro

On a day described by Sweden's Prime Minister as 'painful', a shooting unfolded at an adult education school in Orebro. Police confirmed five people were shot, while local news suggested fatalities. Authorities also are handling cases of one person suffering from non-gunshot related minor injuries.

The gunman, suspected to be among the injured, left a trail of chaos, sparking immediate police action. An investigation is actively probing attempted murder and arson charges. Officers encountered smoke at the scene, complicating the initial response efforts.

This tragedy adds to Sweden's ongoing struggle with rising gun violence, although school-related incidents had been rare. The Prime Minister expressed empathy toward victims, acknowledging the terrifying ordeal students experienced during their regular school day.

