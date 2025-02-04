Left Menu

Shooting Incident at Swedish Education Centre Leaves Several Wounded

A shooting at Campus Risbergska, an adult education centre in Orebro, Sweden, left five people wounded, including the gunman. The incident occurred after a national exam when the campus was less crowded. Local authorities are investigating, while Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson expressed his sorrow for the affected individuals.

In a startling incident, a shooting at Campus Risbergska, an adult education centre in Orebro, Sweden, left five people injured on Tuesday. Officials confirmed that the gunman was among those wounded, with one individual in serious condition.

At a press conference, police and medical officials disclosed limited details about the event, which unfolded after many students had left following a national exam. Investigators, led by the local head of police Roberto Eid Forest, are working to determine additional information.

Amidst the chaos, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson remarked on the painful experience for all Swedes, noting the disruption to what should have been an ordinary school day. The investigation continues as Sweden grapples with this rare instance of gun violence in an educational setting.

