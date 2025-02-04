Shooting Incident at Swedish Education Centre Leaves Several Wounded

In a startling incident, a shooting at Campus Risbergska, an adult education centre in Orebro, Sweden, left five people injured on Tuesday. Officials confirmed that the gunman was among those wounded, with one individual in serious condition.

At a press conference, police and medical officials disclosed limited details about the event, which unfolded after many students had left following a national exam. Investigators, led by the local head of police Roberto Eid Forest, are working to determine additional information.

Amidst the chaos, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson remarked on the painful experience for all Swedes, noting the disruption to what should have been an ordinary school day. The investigation continues as Sweden grapples with this rare instance of gun violence in an educational setting.

(With inputs from agencies.)