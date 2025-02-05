Court Urges Swift Action on Jai Bhim Yojna Payments

The Delhi High Court has urged the government's welfare department to take swift action in resolving the payment issues faced by coaching institutes under the Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojna.

Justice Sachin Datta emphasized that each coaching institute petitioning the court must be heard by the department's special secretary. After thorough verification, decisions should be made regarding their monetary entitlements in accordance with the scheme.

The petitions, which demanded implementation of the 2019 scheme aimed at providing competitive coaching to economically disadvantaged groups, led the court to mandate prompt resolution of grievances, ensuring the program's objectives are met.

(With inputs from agencies.)