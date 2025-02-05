A Nation in Mourning: Sweden's Dark Day of Tragedy

Tragedy struck Sweden as students and teachers recounted attempts to save lives during a mass shooting at the Risbergska adult education center in Orebro. The assault, described by the prime minister as a 'dark day' in Sweden's history, resulted in 11 deaths and multiple injuries.

Local authorities confirmed that the shooter, acting alone, was a 35-year-old unemployed man with no apparent ideological motives. The rampage left many in the community in shock and mourning, as flags flew at half-mast and memorial services were arranged.

Sweden's Prime Minister and the royal family expressed their condolences, urging national unity in the face of this tragedy. The incident highlights ongoing concerns about violence in Sweden, although fatal school attacks remain rare.

(With inputs from agencies.)