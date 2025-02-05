Karnataka's Challenge: Rethinking the National Education Policy

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday urged states to collectively pressure the Union government and the University Grants Commission to withdraw what he termed as the 'flawed' National Education Policy (NEP).

Speaking at a conclave of Higher Education Ministers from various states, Shivakumar criticized the current policy and mentioned that Karnataka has already introduced amendments to it. He emphasized that the conclusions from the conclave should be conveyed to the Centre as Karnataka continues to serve as an educational leader in India.

Highlighting the success of Karnataka's educational institutions, Shivakumar noted that the state, along with other southern states, boasts numerous reputable colleges and universities, attracting students from across the nation. He reiterated the need for reforms at the university level, including the selection process for Vice-Chancellors, in order to compete on a global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)