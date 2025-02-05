Left Menu

States Rally Against UGC Draft: Call for Collaborative Reform

Education Ministers from six non-BJP states have urged the Centre to retract the UGC's draft regulations due to several identified flaws. The conclave, held in Bengaluru, demanded a collaborative approach in formulating these regulations and emphasized state involvement in appointing Vice-Chancellors.

Updated: 05-02-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:29 IST
  • India

In a significant move, Higher Education Ministers from six non-BJP ruled states convened in Bengaluru on Wednesday to demand the withdrawal of the UGC draft regulations, highlighting several 'flaws'. The meeting, hosted by Karnataka, also featured representatives from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, and Jharkhand.

Karnataka Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar emphasized the need for the UGC to engage in a collaborative consultative process with states when developing these regulations. He criticized provisions like allowing Vice-Chancellor appointments based on just 10 years of managerial experience.

Tamil Nadu's Minister Cheziaan highlighted that the draft's approach to flexible education paths disrespects the core values of education. The conclave called for state governments to have a pivotal role in the appointment of Vice-Chancellors and planned further joint efforts to oppose the draft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

