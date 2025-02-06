Rahul Gandhi Rallies Against UGC's Controversial Draft Regulations

Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi has criticized UGC's draft regulations for teacher appointments, claiming it's a move by RSS to enforce 'one history, one tradition, one language'. At a protest, he stressed the need to respect regional diversities. Congress demands a rollback, labeling the regulations draconian.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 13:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, has sharply criticized the University Grants Commission's (UGC) draft regulations regarding the appointment of teachers and academic staff. He argues that it represents a strategic move by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) aimed at imposing a singular narrative of 'one history, one tradition, one language' across India.

During a protest in collaboration with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Gandhi emphasized the diverse cultural and historical fabric of India, highlighting the importance of respecting the unique traditions and languages of each state. He asserted that this RSS-driven attempt undermines the constitutional fabric that defines India as a 'Union of States'.

Gandhi, along with other political leaders such as Akhilesh Yadav, voiced their opposition to the new education policy and demanded the withdrawal of what they termed 'draconian' measures. The Congress party has petitioned for an immediate rollback, contesting the justification that these updates align with the National Education Policy, 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)

