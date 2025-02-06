Rahul Gandhi Rallies Against UGC's Controversial Draft Regulations

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, has sharply criticized the University Grants Commission's (UGC) draft regulations regarding the appointment of teachers and academic staff. He argues that it represents a strategic move by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) aimed at imposing a singular narrative of 'one history, one tradition, one language' across India.

During a protest in collaboration with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Gandhi emphasized the diverse cultural and historical fabric of India, highlighting the importance of respecting the unique traditions and languages of each state. He asserted that this RSS-driven attempt undermines the constitutional fabric that defines India as a 'Union of States'.

Gandhi, along with other political leaders such as Akhilesh Yadav, voiced their opposition to the new education policy and demanded the withdrawal of what they termed 'draconian' measures. The Congress party has petitioned for an immediate rollback, contesting the justification that these updates align with the National Education Policy, 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)