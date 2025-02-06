Left Menu

Tragedy at Orebro: Sweden's Deadliest Mass Shooting

Swedish police found rifles in an adult education center in Orebro, where a gunman, identified as Rickard Andersson, killed 11 people. The attack marks Sweden's deadliest mass shooting, leaving the nation in shock. Authorities have yet to confirm motives or the number of wounded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 14:02 IST
Tragedy at Orebro: Sweden's Deadliest Mass Shooting
shooting

In a shocking turn of events, Swedish police uncovered several rifles at an adult education center in Orebro. This discovery follows the country's deadliest mass shooting, where 11 lives were taken by the suspected gunman, Rickard Andersson, a 35-year-old unemployed man. Police have been investigating the scene and believe Andersson acted alone, although no ideological motives have been confirmed.

The tragic shooting took place at the Risbergska adult education center in Orebro, situated west of Stockholm. Survivors were left traumatized, recounting having to barricade themselves in classrooms to evade the shooter. The incident has drawn widespread attention given Sweden's recent struggles with gun violence, though it typically pertains to gang crime.

As the country grapples with the aftermath, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson described the event as a 'dark day' for Sweden. He has called for political unity by inviting opposition parties to participate in a government gathering aimed at addressing the current state of affairs in the wake of this tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025