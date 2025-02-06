Tragedy at Orebro: Sweden's Deadliest Mass Shooting
Swedish police found rifles in an adult education center in Orebro, where a gunman, identified as Rickard Andersson, killed 11 people. The attack marks Sweden's deadliest mass shooting, leaving the nation in shock. Authorities have yet to confirm motives or the number of wounded.
In a shocking turn of events, Swedish police uncovered several rifles at an adult education center in Orebro. This discovery follows the country's deadliest mass shooting, where 11 lives were taken by the suspected gunman, Rickard Andersson, a 35-year-old unemployed man. Police have been investigating the scene and believe Andersson acted alone, although no ideological motives have been confirmed.
The tragic shooting took place at the Risbergska adult education center in Orebro, situated west of Stockholm. Survivors were left traumatized, recounting having to barricade themselves in classrooms to evade the shooter. The incident has drawn widespread attention given Sweden's recent struggles with gun violence, though it typically pertains to gang crime.
As the country grapples with the aftermath, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson described the event as a 'dark day' for Sweden. He has called for political unity by inviting opposition parties to participate in a government gathering aimed at addressing the current state of affairs in the wake of this tragedy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
